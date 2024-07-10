The Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has protested against the government's plan to recruit 11,000 people into the armed forces

He said the recruitment process is shrouded in opacity and could lead to agitations in the country

The opposition NDC had earlier described the process as illegal and said it was a ploy to appease disgruntled footsoldiers

The Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, says the government’s plan to recruit 11,000 individuals into various security agencies is scandalous.

He said that if the government proceeds with the recruitment process, it will be considered one of the most scandalous incidents in Ghana’s security history.

Mahama Ayariga has raised concern about the recruitment.

Mahama Ayariga said this in reaction to reports indicating that the government is about to recruit some 11,000 persons into the various security agencies under the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry argues that the recruitment will clear a backlog of agency applicants.

According to The Chronicle, the process began on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance has already been released.

However, Mr Ayariga says the recruitment process is merely an attempt by the ruling party to appease dissatisfied youth by offering them jobs in the security sector.

His side of parliament had earlier accused the government of using the recruitment process as a conduit to embed party loyalists into the security agencies ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mahama Ayariga has urged the general public to resist the “rogue exercise.”

He said on Channel One TV that the government is also doing this to prevent the youth’s frustration from boiling over and leading to unrest, as happened in Kenya.

He also said the government's refusal to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process may trigger public agitations.

Recruitment process

There are not expected to be any advertisements in the national dailies calling on qualified applicants.

The Interior Ministry ordered the Prisons Service to recruit 1,500 personnel, the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 personnel, and the Ghana Police Service to recruit 4,000 new officers.

The Ghana National Fire Service and the Narcotics Control Commission were also asked to recruit 2000 and 500 personnel.

If the current 11,000 applicants are successfully recruited, the total number of recruitments since 2017 will be a record 26,814 under one administration.

