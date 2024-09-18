An SMB Intelligence study projects the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win 11 regions in the upcoming election

The study also says the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) is going to lose some significant votes in the Ashanti Region

UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions earlier said the NPP would lose the 2024 elections

An SMB Intelligence study projects the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win 11 regions in the December 7 polls.

The study also says the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) share of votes in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region, is expected to decrease slightly.

The NDC's candidate is John Mahama, while the NPP Flagbearer is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“NPP is projected to win around 70.5% of the votes in Ashanti, down from the 72.8% it garnered in the 2020 presidential election."

“The NDC is expected to easily maintain three (Upper East, Upper West, and Savannah) out of the five regions and battle the NPP for the Northern region."

The data in the report titled "Ghana's 2024 elections: A preview" is accurate up to September.

SBM Intelligence is an Africa-focused geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm that addresses the critical need for political, social, economic, and market data and big data analytics.

UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions already expects the NPP to lose the 2024 elections.

The firm said 54% of respondents surveyed tipped the NDC to beat the NPP.

Mahama leading Bawumia in the battle for Gen Z votes

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama is heavily favoured by first-time voters in swing regions.

Data shared to YEN.com.gh by Global Info Analytics' head of polls, Mussa Dankwah, showed Mahama has 55.4% of such votes.

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has 31.5% of the first-time vote.

NDC pledges free tuition for university first-years

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC promised tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities.

It wants to focus on making higher education more accessible to needy Ghanaians.

Africa Education Watch backed the proposal as a promising intervention but suggested that the policy should be more targeted.

