The Ghana Medical Association has been petitioned to impeach its president, Dr Frank Serebour

The petition follows a directive signed by Dr Serebour exempting the GMA from the October 10 organised labour strike

The petitioner argues that the president's directive was unilateral and did not follow due process

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A member of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Vishnu Nene Limon Abayateye, has filed a petition demanding the removal of the association’s president.

Dr Abayateye’s petition follows a directive from the GMA president, Dr Frank Serebour, to all members not to partake in the October 10 nationwide strike being organised by Organised Labour.

The GMA president, Dr Frank Serebour, faces impeachment following his directive that members should abstain from the organised labour strike.

Source: UGC

The strike is in protest of the illegal mining menace, commonly known as galamsey, and its devastating effects on the natural environment and human health.

The GMA, in a statement signed by Dr Frank Serebour, acknowledged the pressing issue of galamsey and the need to combat it collectively.

However, the statement noted that the association had not planned any roadmap for the industrial action and thus could not partake in the exercise.

Dr Vishnu’s petition, set to be addressed at the GMA’s annual general assembly meeting in Ho in November, alleged that Dr Serebour had acted unilaterally in issuing a statement withdrawing the association’s participation from the strike action, without the consent of the National Executive Council or the general assembly.

Dr Abayateye stressed that the action was an affront to Article 16 of the GMA constitution and did not reflect the views of the association’s broader membership.

According to Dr Abayateye, Dr Serebour’s directive on the matter has brought the association into disrepute.

"The announcement made the association appear duplicitous in the eyes of well-meaning Ghanaians, especially given our previous positions on the health and environmental effects of illegal mining," he argued.

Organised labour set to strike

Organised labour has declared a nationwide strike starting on October 10, 2024, after the government failed to meet its demands to take action against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Organised labour expressed frustration over the government’s inaction on illegal mining after an emergency meeting on October 1, 2024.

It had previously set a deadline of September for the government to take decisive measures against illegal mining activities.

However, the government has yet to give a favourable response to the demands to end illegal mining.

In a statement, organised labour has urged workers to stay home until the government meets its demands to take action on illegal mining.

Minerals Commission blames Police for galamsey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Minerals Commission has blamed the Ghana Police Service for the increase in galamsey in the country.

According to the Minerals Commission boss, police have been inactive in the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

Martin Ayisi urged the service to be more proactive in combating the menace and collaborate with the commission.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh