A former chairman of the Church of Pentecost has cautioned Ghanaian pastors against delivering public predictions of the elections

Dr Opoku Onyinah said these have the tendency to cause public unrest and confusion, especially when there are opposing prophecies

The apostle said these situations have brought disgrace and unnecessary attacks on prophets in the past and must be done away with

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah, has urged Ghanaian pastors to refrain from delivering prophecies that seek to predict the outcome of the upcoming general elections.

He said such prophecies have the tendency to create unnecessary confusion, as several pastors may make contrary predictions about Ghana's political future.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah says public political prophecies by preachers can cause unrest among Ghanaians.

Source: UGC

The situation, he surmised, could lead to unrest if not handled appropriately.

“This kind of contradiction brings disrepute to the name of God and creates confusion. Moreover, such prophecies have the potential to incite unrest in the country,” he said.

He advised prophets and other clergy to keep their prophecies about the upcoming election private to prevent confusion.

Dr Opoku Onyinah also stated that prophets whose prophecies seem to side with one political party over the other tend to attract the ire of the opposing political party.

He said the situation had brought some prophets and pastors to disrepute, as they had fallen victim to vitriol from political parties.

In a Facebook post on October 8, 2024, Apostle Onyinah questioned the contribution of such prophecies to national development and whether they were helpful to national cohesion.

“When two divergent prophecies are given, one is bound to fail, and in the current climate, this creates division and instability.

“What will happen to our nation after the election if this continues? Will we not face confusion and disgrace? Why should the men of God place the nation in such a precarious position?” he quizzed.

He urged Ghanaians to vote based on their personal conviction and not be swayed by prophetic political predictions.

He also urged flagbearers and other political aspirants to refrain from clinging to these prophetic proclamations and focus on their campaigns.

Owusu-Bempah says Mahama will win elections

Apostle Opoku Onyinah’s comment follows Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, prophesying that John Mahama would be president come 2025.

He said God had given the former Ghanaian president the role of leadership again because of his kind-heartedness.

The Apostle said this was revealed to him in a vision during a prayer meeting with the former president and some clergymen.

Agradaa reacts to Owusu-Bempah’s prophecy

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa has reacted Owusu Bempah's prophecy about John Mahama with a stern warning.

She said the apostle would surely face the blame if the former Ghanaian president did not win the general election.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh