The Minerals Commission has blamed the Ghana Police Service for the increase in galamsey in the country

According to the Minerals Commission boss, police have been inactive in the ongoing fight against illegal mining

Martin Ayisi urged the service to be more proactive in combating the menace and collaborate with the commission

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minerals Commission has slammed the Ghana Police Service for their so-called inaction concerning the illegal mining menace in the country.

The commission said the Ghana Police Service had ignored the ongoing menace in the country, allowing illegal miners to operate with impunity.

The Minerals Commission says the police have been inactive in the fight against galamsey.

Source: Getty Images

At the Government Assurances Committee of Parliament on Monday, October 7, 2024, the commission cited an ongoing galamsey operation behind the Anyinam Police Station, which has reportedly been ignored by the authorities.

It said the police had also failed to arrest illegal miners mining in water bodies across the country despite their actions being against the law.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Martin Ayisi, said the police’s inaction is what has contributed to the menace festering with impunity.

He urged the police to be proactive in combating the illegal mining menace to prevent any further deterioration of the environment.

Ayisi also urged the police and district chief executives in these mining communities to respond to complaints from Mineral Commission officers when they report cases of infringement.

Minerals Commission against ban on small-scale mining

The Minerals Commission boss also argued against the imposition of a blanket ban on small-scale mining in the country.

Ayisi explained that the move was unfair as it would affect small-scale miners who have been adhering to Ghana's mining laws.

According to Africa News, the government must directly address the illegal mining menace without penalising compliant miners.

He was reacting to calls from Organised Labour for the government to ban all small-scale mining activities in the country.

President speaks on arrested protesters

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has opened up about the arrest of over 50 Ghanaians between September 22 and 23.

The Ghana Police Service issued a statement claiming a total of 54 people had been prosecuted in connection with the protest against illegal mining.

Some people arrested during the demonstrations were allegedly denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.

Global organisations like CDD Ghana and Amnesty International have condemned the conduct of the police in their handling of these arrests.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh