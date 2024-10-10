George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, has promised that if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is given another mandate, it will restore the country’s ruined water bodies in three months.

He said the heavily polluted rivers would all return to their natural state within three months.

George Mireku Duker says the NPP has the capability to restore the water bodies.

His promise comes amid agitations about the rampant environmental destruction caused by unfettered illegal mining along major water bodies, forest reserves and farmlands.

According to Mireku Duker, the government has the capability to rehabilitate the affected water bodies and has put in place measures to rehabilitate them as soon as possible.

He passed these comments at a recent meeting with small-scale miners in the Prestea Huni Valley enclave.

Mireku Duker lamented the politicisation of the galamsey issue, particularly as the 2024 general elections nears, arguing that the focus should have been on suggesting effective solutions for the menace rather than political manoeuvering.

He reiterated the NPP’s position that small-scale miners would not be banned under an NPP-led government.

He also urged small-scale miners to practice responsible mining practices to avoid flouting mining laws.

Government deploys military officers to mining sites

Meanwhile, over 100 armed military personnel have been deployed to various mining communities bordering water bodies in a renewed effort to stop galamsey activities.

The action follows growing agitation from civil society organisations and Organised Labour concerning illegal miners' unrestrained destruction of the natural environment, particularly forest reserves and water bodies.

To halt the menace, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Defence Minister to deploy additional military forces to augment the Operation Halt forces already in some of these mining communities combating galamsey.

While the specific locations where the officers would be deployed have not been officially disclosed, Citi News reported that the operation may begin in the Eastern Region.

Naval boats are expected to be deployed on the polluted river bodies to enforce an immediate clampdown on all mining activities within and around the rivers.

Minerals Commission fingers Police in galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minerals Commission has blamed the Ghana Police Service for the increase in galamsey in the country.

According to the Minerals Commission boss, police have been inactive in the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

Martin Ayisi urged the service to be more proactive in combating the menace and collaborate with the commission.

Source: YEN.com.gh