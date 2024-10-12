Seven people have died after a collision between a VIP bus and a Sprinter bus at Atwedie on the Kumasi-Accra road

According to reports, five passengers aboard the Sprinter bus, which was transporting tomatoes, died

Several other passengers on the VIP bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital

Seven people have died and several others injured following a head-on collision between a VIP bus and a Sprinter bus at Atwedie on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The Sprinter bus was travelling from Accra to Kumasi while the VIP bus was heading to Accra from the northern part of Ghana when the crash occurred on Friday, October 11.

Seven people die after a road crash on Kumasi-Accra Highway. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

Adom news reported that five passengers aboard the Sprinter bus, which was transporting tomatoes, died.

One passenger on the VIP bus also died. Several other passengers on the VIP bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital.

One of the injured passengers later died while receiving treatment.

Firefighters recovered the bodies trapped in the vehicles, and they have been deposited at the Steward Mortuary in Yawkwei.

The fire service noted that 52 persons survived the crash. The Sprinter Benz, transporting tomatoes, was utterly destroyed, while the Hyundai VIP bus sustained partial damage due to the road crash.

Recent road fatality

The Savannah Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mabel Judith Micah, was confirmed dead after an accident.

Micah was reportedly involved in a road crash between Suhum and Nsawam in the Eastern Region on February 6, 2024.

The Ghana Education Service released an online statement expressing its deep sadness at Micah's passing.

Fire service prevents explosion

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Fire Service personnel prevented a tanker explosion after responding to a distress call.

The firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station responded to the tanker fire on Monday, April 29, 2024.

There were no casualties following the tanker fire incident, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

There was extensive damage to the tanker’s head and its contents, according to a statement from the service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh