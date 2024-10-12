Seven Dead In Road Crash On Kumasi-Accra Highway After VIP Bus Collides With Sprinter
- Seven people have died after a collision between a VIP bus and a Sprinter bus at Atwedie on the Kumasi-Accra road
- According to reports, five passengers aboard the Sprinter bus, which was transporting tomatoes, died
- Several other passengers on the VIP bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital
Seven people have died and several others injured following a head-on collision between a VIP bus and a Sprinter bus at Atwedie on the Kumasi-Accra highway.
The Sprinter bus was travelling from Accra to Kumasi while the VIP bus was heading to Accra from the northern part of Ghana when the crash occurred on Friday, October 11.
Adom news reported that five passengers aboard the Sprinter bus, which was transporting tomatoes, died.
One passenger on the VIP bus also died. Several other passengers on the VIP bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital.
One of the injured passengers later died while receiving treatment.
Firefighters recovered the bodies trapped in the vehicles, and they have been deposited at the Steward Mortuary in Yawkwei.
The fire service noted that 52 persons survived the crash. The Sprinter Benz, transporting tomatoes, was utterly destroyed, while the Hyundai VIP bus sustained partial damage due to the road crash.
Recent road fatality
The Savannah Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mabel Judith Micah, was confirmed dead after an accident.
Micah was reportedly involved in a road crash between Suhum and Nsawam in the Eastern Region on February 6, 2024.
The Ghana Education Service released an online statement expressing its deep sadness at Micah's passing.
Fire service prevents explosion
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Fire Service personnel prevented a tanker explosion after responding to a distress call.
The firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station responded to the tanker fire on Monday, April 29, 2024.
There were no casualties following the tanker fire incident, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
There was extensive damage to the tanker’s head and its contents, according to a statement from the service.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.