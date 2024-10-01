The Savannah Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mabel Judith Micah, has been confirmed dead

Micah was reportedly involved in a road crash between Suhum and Nsawam in the Eastern Region on February 6

The Ghana Education Service said that it was deeply saddened by Micah's passing in a statement it released online

The Savannah Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mabel Judith Micah, has been confirmed dead following a road crash in February.

Micah had been in critical condition after the accident until her passing on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The Ghana Education Service pays tribute to Judith Mabel Micah after her passing on September 27, 2024. Source: GES

A statement from Ghana Education Service said the organisation was deeply saddened by her passing.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the director's family, children, loved ones, and the entire GES staff during this difficult time."

The service said it would provide support to the bereaved family, and funeral details would be communicated later.

Mabel Micah hospitalised in fatal road crash

Micah was hospitalised for many months after a fatal road crash between Suhum and Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

She was en route to a scheduled meeting with the Director General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, at the time of the tragedy.

The Savanah Regional storekeeper, Baba Wusamah, who was travelling with Micah, died on scene following the crash.

Jomoro MP Dorcas Afo-Toffey survives crash

Meanwhile, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Jomoro MP, was involved in a road accident at Komenda Junction on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway on August 29, 2024.

Her car was nearly crushed by an overtaking truck on the stretch of the notorious highway. The MP was travelling with three others who were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Other MPs involved in accidents

YEN.com.gh reported that in February, Tempane MP Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba was involved in an accident on the Accra-Ho road.

The driver reportedly tried to swerve potholes when the accident occurred. A video of the vehicle lying in the gutter circulated online.

The Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was also involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on July 29, 2023, when a crash occurred near the Atwima Mponua township.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

