Justine Agbenu, the second victim of the East Legon crash involving Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, is set to be buried

A farewell service is being held in her honour today (October 23, 2024) at the Christ The King Catholic Church in Accra

Videos from the sombre burial service have been posted online, stirring sad reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Justine Mary-Anne Enyonam Agbenu, one of the 12-year-old victims of the tragic East Legon accident, will be buried today, Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Justine, who passed away alongside her friend, Maame Dwomoh Boaten, in the car crash on Saturday, October 12, 2024, is expected to be buried privately.

A farewell service is being held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra before the burial and videos online have shown sad scenes from the proceedings.

Justine Agbenu, the second victim of the East Legon accident, is buried on October 23, 2024. Photo source: ClassPee Russel, Kofi TV

Source: Facebook

Sad scenes from Justine Agbenu's burial service

One of the videos published by TV3 showed the remains of Justine arriving in a hearse at the church premises.

The casket had numerous wreaths, including one from the deceased's mother, lying beside it.

Another video shared by Kofi TV showed the white casket carrying Justine's remains being ushered into the church auditorium.

After a brief prayer by the clergy, the casket was wheeled to the front of the church hall for the burial service to start.

Justine's friend Maame, who died alongside her in the horrific crash, was laid to rest a few days earlier.

Ghanaians mourn Justine Agbenu

faizaahmed07 said:

"Bishop Salifu 😢😢😢 this is more than gun shot. Your son have destroyed the lives of their family and friends."

zesty_fragrance said:

"A day I don’t even wish for my enemy 😢 Oh what a world? A destiny brought to an abrupt end by negligence. Our beautiful jewel💎 , rest well in the bosom of your maker. Till we meet again."

rankingstone75 said:

"Charley, the pastor`s son needs to be prosecuted paaaa."

agbenu.can.do said:

"Rest in power, Justine. We love you🖤🤍❤️."

mzabbey1 said:

"Please, how did the two families recognise them individually."

Arnold blames Salifu Amoako for accident

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo had blamed Salifu Amoako for the accident involving his 16-year-old son.

In his appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, he described the crash as manslaughter and said 'lousy parenting' was to blame for the tragedy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh