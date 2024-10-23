Two young girls lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident involving Prophet Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son

The funeral of Justine Agbenu, the second victim of the fatal East Legon crash, is set to happen today, October 23

Afia Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the teenager's sudden demise, empathising with Justine's mum

Controversial Ghanaian media sensation Afia Schwarzenegger is among many Ghanaians worldwide mourning with Justine Mary-Anne Enyonam Agbenu's family.

The young girl and her friend, Maame Dwomoh Boaten, died after a Jaguar driven by Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son ran into their car on October 12, 2024.

Afia Schwarzenegger empathises with the family of Justine Agbenu, who died in a crash involving Bishop Salifu Amoako's son. Photo source: ClassPee Della Russel, AfiaSchwarzenegger

Justine's deceased friend was buried a week after the accident following an all-white vigil at the crash site in East Legon, Accra.

A funeral service is expected to be held for Justine at Christ The King Catholic Church, Accra, today, October 23, 2024.

The family has requested that no photographs or videos be taken during Justine's funeral mass service.

Afia Schwarzenegger weeps with Justine's family

Reports indicate that Justine was her mother's only child and the woman has not been able to speak since the tragic incident.

Afia Schwarzenegger joined a tall list of Ghanaians who empathised with Justine's grief-stricken mum and her family.

A day before her burial, Afia Schwarzenegger wrote an Instagram post:

"The only child goes home tomorrow.. Ghana pls go show her mother love. God bless and protect you and your children...Amen. It is well"

Netizens weep with Afia Schwarzenegger

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afia Schwarzenegger's emotional post in honour of Justine Agbenu.

royalty_nii said:

"I really feel this girls family pains"

jessicaasante3' wrote:

"Send my prayers and condolences to family"

rensabeautylounge remarked:

"This is so hard to take in ahhhh 💔🥹🥲"

realakoswt added:

"I get chills anytime this incident comes to mind, God pls uphold the family in these hard times"

Grandmother of East Legon crash victim speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Justine's grandmother had expressed hurt over the loss of her grandchild.

The bereaved granny emphasised that Bishop Amoako's 16-year-old son had to face the might of the law.

She added that although justice might not bring her daughter back, it would be a deterrent for others.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

