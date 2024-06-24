MTN has not been excluded from Ghana's 5G plans, according to the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation

The Akufo-Addo government is partnering with seven companies to deliver 5G mobile internet under the Next Gen Infraco banner

The minister said Ghana's biggest telecommunications company would be allowed to buy shares in Next Gen Infraco

The Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has clarified that MTN has not been marginalise in the 5G rollout plans.

Speaking on Citi FM, Owusu said MTN will eventually be involved after initial concerns that Ghana's biggest telecommunications company was not part of the deal.

She also dismissed the claims that MTN was deliberately excluded from the deal in a bid to curb its monopoly.

"Somebody threw it out there, and nobody spoke to me or any of those involved in putting this consortium together before spreading this false alarm. It is not true,” she stated.

“All network operators in the country are being offered the opportunity to take up equity in this Next-Gen InfraCo, all of them, including MTN.”

Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is part of the move to develop shared infrastructure for affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana.

Ambani's Radisys Corp is part of Next-Gen InfraCo, alongside Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 180 million in Africa by 2029. The positive economic outlook and innovative regulation in building out network coverage are the main drivers of 5G growth on the continent.

NDC MPs kick against new 5G deal involving Indian billionaire

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament has questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

In a statement, the minority said that the lack of parliamentary approval renders the entire transaction unlawful, null and void.

“Some of the entities in the Consortium, which are the beneficiaries of this opaque transaction, are mushroom entities owned by cronies of President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Communications, with questionable track records," said the statement.

Source: YEN.com.gh