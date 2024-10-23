Justine Agbenu: 2nd Victim Of East Legon Car Crash Got Her Canadian Citizenship Just 3 Weeks Ago
- Justine Agebenu, the second victim of the East Legon car crash, received Canadian citizenship just about three weeks before her passing
- The 12-year-old, who barely enjoyed her new status as a Canadian, was buried in Accra on Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- She was buried beside her friend and another victim of the accident, Maame Dwomoh Boateng, who also holds a US citizenship
Justine Mary-Anne Enyonam Agbenu, one of the victims of the tragic East Legon accident, became a Canadian citizen just barely two weeks before her passing.
According to renowned broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, Justine received her Canadian citizenship not long ago.
Justine perished on Saturday, October 12, 2024, when a Jaguar SUV crashed into an Acura she was travelling in. A 16-year-old son of Bishop Salifu Amoako was driving the Jaguar. The crash resulted in a fire, which burnt Justine and her friend, Maame Dwomoh Boaten.
Justine buried beside Maame Dwomoh
Almost two weeks after the incident, Justine's remains have been laid to rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. She was buried beside Maame Dwomoh, who had already been buried, following an all-white vigil for the two.
The burial turned out to be a sombre moment with many sad scenes, including her family and friends weeping.
Justine's Canadian and Maame Dwomoh's US citizenship
It was at the graveyard of Justine that Kofi TV's Kofi Adomah, who has been covering the incident, shared that the two deceased girls were nationals of Canada and the US.
He indicated that while Maame Dwomoh was a US citizen, Justine had been confirmed as Canadian about three weeks ago. Having passed on over one week ago, the 12-year-old had only enjoyed her new status for a few days.
