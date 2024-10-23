Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo attended the funeral of the late Justine Agbenu, a victim of the recent East Legon accident

The NDC parliamentary candidate shared that the late Justine Agbenu's grandmother has a close relationship with him and his father

John Dumelo advised parents to keep their children in check and prevent them from living wayward lifestyles and causing harm to others

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has opened up about his relationship with Justine Agbenu, one of the victims of the East Legon accident.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon attended the funeral of the late Justine Agbenu, who was buried at a funeral ceremony at the Christ the King Parish on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The 12-year-old girl and another 12-year-old girl, Maame Dwomoh Boateng, tragically lost their lives after Bishop Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son, Elrad, rammed his mother's Jaguar into the victims' Acura car, igniting a big fire.

John Dumelo on his relationship with Justine

In an interview with media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani at the funeral grounds, John Dumelo shared that the late Justine Agbenu's grandmother has a close relationship with him and his father.

The actor shared that the accident was a sad incident and advocated for responsible driving to protect the lives of others on the roads.

John Dumelo expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased girls and that the incident should serve as a life lesson for everyone.

The 2024 elections' parliamentary candidate advised every parent to keep their kids in check to help them live good lives and become responsible individuals in society when they grow old.

He added that wayward kids will harm others if their parents do not check their behaviour and discipline them.

John Dumelo advocates for speed ramps

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo advocated for speed ramps on the section of the road where Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh tragically lost their lives after Bishop Salifu Amoako's son Elrad crashed into their car.

The actor-turned-politician noted that speed ramps should immediately be constructed at the accident site to reduce unnecessary speeding from drivers in East Legon.

