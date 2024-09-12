The Ghana Police Service has arrested the man who went viral for threatening to shoot some public officials

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the man who went viral for threatening to shoot some public officials, including the Inspector General of Police and the Electoral Commission leadership.

The man has been identified as Ibrahim Mohammed although he identifies himself as Commander Kanawu.

He was declared wanted on September 9, 2024, after the video in which he was seen issuing the threats went viral.

Police, in a statement, said he is currently in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

What the suspect said in viral video

Mohammed alleged that the Ghana Police Service was recruiting New Patriotic Party footsoldiers into the Kumasi police force to foment trouble ahead of elections.

He claimed the National Democratic Congress was preparing a militia to match the NPP.

He also accused the interior minister, Henry Quartey, of being the brains behind the clandestine recruitment and swore to attack the minister in his private residence.

He also threatened to attack the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her deputy, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, if they attempted to rig the 2024 general elections on behalf of the NPP.

Secret Ghana police recruitment

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service clarified concerns about reported secret recruitment at the Kumasi Police Training School in the Ashanti Region.

The rumoured activity at the Kumasi Police Training School was linked to the arrest of the 487 people affiliated with a QNET Ponzi scheme.

Police said in a statement that the suspects were taken to the training school for processing because of their large number.

Some NDC members besieged the training school after the rumours.

