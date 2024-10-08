A man caused a commotion at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi as he stormed the facility to attack some workers

It is not known what triggered the attack, but the stone-wielding man was eventually overpowered in his attempt and handed over to the police

A video of the man at the airport and how the staff subdued him has triggered some reactions on social media

A man was recently arrested after he attempted to disrupt activities at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

The yet-to-be-identified man stormed the airport with stones and attempted to attack some workers he bumped into.

A video shared on social media showed the young man carrying stones while engaged in an altercation with some airport workers. The group overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

Man nearly attacks workers at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi with stones. Photo source: @manyia_palace, @ghpagenews

He was heard shouting "Awurade ei" (meaning "Lord" in Twi) as airport personnel subdued him before transferring him to police custody.

According to reports, the unidentified young man initially entered the facility like any regular visitor before suddenly becoming violent and beginning to throw stones at airport staff.

Airport authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident or potential charges the man may face. The motivation behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

Ghanaians react to the incident at Kumasi Airport

The video triggered some reactions from social media users who wondered about the incident.

elikem_meyer said:

"The guy in pink really learnt a lot from boys scout."

catherine.muthamia said:

"He dey chase connection man wey tk ein money run."

bruh_kobby1 said:

"Where was Ghana police?? Nkwasia s3m aa anka they are there in their numbers."

lgp_jnr said:

"Chaley things like this di3 mm 😂, he’s well dressed too Chaley naaa the guy dey go through something because even mad man won’t dare to go such place to cause a scene."

Akufo-Addo commissions Prempeh Airport in Kumasi

The man's attack happened barely five months after YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had commissioned the airport.

At the time of the commissioning, which impressed many Ghanaians, the Ghana Airport Company was expecting about 800,000 passengers to use the facility.

