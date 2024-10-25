The Electoral Commission has expressed worry about the low participation of women in the 2024 elections

It said despite efforts, including reducing filing fees for women and disabled people by 25%, women's numbers did not rise

The EC said such a phenomenon would make it harder for the country to achieve gender parity

The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) Dr Eric Bossman Asare, said he is disappointed about the low number of female candidates participating in the 2024 general elections.

He said the phenomenon was a troubling sign of gender imbalance in Ghana’s political sphere and could derail the country’s gender parity goals.

The EC says despite efforts to improve women's representation, women's representation remained very low.

Addressing a forum of key religious leaders and political party representatives in Winneba, Dr Asare disclosed that out of the more than 800 candidates contesting parliamentary seats nationwide, only 120 candidates were women.

He pointed out that despite the Electoral Commission’s efforts to encourage greater female representation in politics, including by reducing filing fees for women and persons with disabilities, women’s participation in the elections has continued to remain low.

Dr Asare said the trend was unfortunate and must be turned around for the better.

He argued that women’s representation in politics was key to engendering balanced decision-making and ensuring that all demographics are adequately represented in national policies.

He said this could limit the broader socio-political progress that diversity engenders in national governance.

The forum was on the theme “Enhancing the Electoral Process and Fostering Peaceful Co-existence.”

EC to release voter register in November

The Electoral Commission (EC) said the certified voter register for the 2024 general elections would be released in the first week of November.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, confirmed the details at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Jean Mensa stated that the Electoral Commission was fully committed to ensuring the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the voter register and is doing everything possible to ensure that all eligible voters registered in 2020, 2023, and 2024 are included in the register.

She assured stakeholders that the commission had been working assiduously to resolve any discrepancies and ensure the credibility of the final register for the 2024 elections.

Mensa said the revised PVR is a marked departure from the register presented during the exhibition exercise, as all the issues identified in the previous register have been fixed.

Special voting to be held on December 2

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will hold a special voting session for select professionals on December 2, 2024.

Individuals and organisations must submit applications between June 17 and July 1, 2024, to be eligible for special voting.

All prospective applicants for special voting are to apply to their constituency returning officer.

