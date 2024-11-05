Three teenage girls were arrested after allegedly killing a BECE graduate set to start school on November 7, 2024

The victim, Dennis Owusu Ansah, was reportedly stabbed on November 4 at Anloga, Ashanti Region, during a confrontation

The family of the victim has called on the government to ensure justice following the loss of their son

Three teenage girls were arrested after allegedly killing 16-year-old Dennis Owusu Ansah, a BECE graduate set to start school on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The killing occurred on November 4 at Anloga, Ashanti Region, following a dispute between Dennis and one of the girls while the trio was escorting a friend home.

The victim suffered stab wounds after the altercation.

Citi News reported that during the altercation, one of the girls allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Dennis in the rib, causing severe bleeding.

Dennis was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His family has called for justice following the incident.

Evans Owusu Ansah, the deceased’s brother, called on the government to investigate the incident.

Stabbing incident at O'Reilly SHS

A video with a student of O'Reilly Senior High School showing off a machete has sparked widespread condemnation in the wake of an incidence of violence in the school.

The video showed the male student in uniform displaying the machete tucked into his shorts.

This video followed the incident of an O’Reilly Senior High School student stabbing and killing a fellow student.

The 18-year-old suspect, a Visual Arts student, was arrested and charged with murder following the September 2 incident.

The victim has been identified as Edward Boketey Sackey, a General Arts student.

AAMUSTED student fatally stabbed

YEN.com.gh also reported the death of a final-year student of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, who was stabbed after he was accused of theft at Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicated that an elderly woman accused the young man of stealing her bag and reported him to her 30-year-old boyfriend. This resulted in a dispute between the two men after the student denied stealing the purse.

However, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the two men once again clashed, and this led to the student's fatal stabbing at Gye Nyame, a community in Bantama.

