Prosecutors of the East Legon accident case have shared more details of the fatal accident that claimed two the lives of 12-year-old girls, Justine Agbenu and her friend Maame Dwomoh

According to the prosecution, Elrad was showing off his mother's Jaguar F-Pace Sport’s speed while leading the convoy of his friends, who were in three other SUVs

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old has been remanded to a juvenile correctional facility and is set to reappear before the court on November 7, 2024

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

16-year-old Elrad Salifu Amoako was charged with manslaughter for allegedly causing a ghastly accident in East Legon that claimed the lives of two 12-year-old girls, Justine Agbenu and her friend Maame Dwomoh.

East Legon Accident: Prosecutors say Elrad was flaunting the Jaguar F-Pace Sport’s speed while leading a friend's convoy. Image Credit: Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and AdomTV

Source: Facebook

Prosecution drops details about East Legon accident

New information has come to light regarding the East Legon accident. Prosecutors alleged that Elrad led a convoy of three SUVs, attempting to demonstrate the speed of his mother’s Jaguar F-Pace Sport.

According to Graphic Online, Elrad reportedly took the Jaguar with a friend to A&C Mall, where two other friends awaited in separate SUVs. Together, the three vehicles drove in a convoy through East Legon, with Elrad leading in his mother’s car.

He appeared in Accra's Family and Juvenile Court on November 1, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court remanded him to a juvenile correctional facility and ordered him to surrender his American and Ghanaian passports. He is due back in court on November 7, 2024.

About the East Legon accident

On October 12, 2024, Elrad Salifu Amoako attended Elyon Amoako's birthday party at an event centre in East Legon. During the event, he reportedly requested the keys to his mother’s Jaguar F-Pace Sport from Linda Bonsu Bempah, Amoako's personal assistant. She had been holding the keys as part of her duties and handed them over to him.

Assistant State Attorney Ebenezer Yaw Acquah later described the accident, noting that the 16-year-old crashed into the rear of an Acura, leading to a violent collision. Both vehicles were pushed across the road, slamming into a wall opposite the junction and damaging an ECG pole.

Tragically, both cars caught fire on impact. While Elrad and his passenger managed to escape, the occupants of the Acura were trapped. Bystanders tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but could not control the blaze.

Details of the East Legon accident.

East Legon accident video.

Elrad's UGMC medical report

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Fred Salawu, the Orthopedic and trauma surgeon at UGMC, released Prophet Salifu Amoako's son Elrad Salifu Amoako's medical report.

Dr Salawu shared details about Elrad's injuries and noted that he was not fit for interrogation in the case of his reckless driving that resulted in the passing of two 12-year-old girls at East Legon.

Elrad's medical report angered many Ghanaians, who shared diverse opinions in the comments, with many praying for justice to be served.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh