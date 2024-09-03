An 18-year-old final year General Arts student of O’Reilly Senior High School has been stabbed to death

The incident occurred at the school’s premises on September 3 after an examination paper ended

Reports have sugged that the suspect threatened the deceased with violence before the fight escalated

A final year General Arts student of O’Reilly Senior High School, Edward Borketey Sackey, has reportedly been stabbed to death by a colleague.

The incident occurred at the school’s premises on Tuesday, September 3, shortly after the 18-year-old had finished a paper.

O’Reilly Senior High School is the scene of a stabbing incident: Source: O’Reilly Senior High School

Source: Facebook

TV3 News reported that the fight started during an altercation that was believed to be over their wealth.

According to a cousin of the deceased who witnessed the situation, the stabbing erupted during a fight with a colleague student.

She said the suspected killer threatened the deceased with violence before the fatal fight.

She also claimed she reported the tension to some teachers, who took no action.

This prompted her to rush to her uncle's shop outside the school to report what was happening, but she did not see him.

However, upon her return, her cousin had been stabbed by the other student.

Source: YEN.com.gh