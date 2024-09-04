A final-year student of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development has been stabbed to death

The incident followed three days of tense confrontations between the deceased student and his killer over a stolen bag

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the two finally clashed at Bantama, resulting in his fatal stabbing

A final-year student of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has died following a fatal stabbing.

The student, according to preliminary reports, was stabbed after he was accused of theft at Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

Preliminary reports suggest the final-year student was stabbed during a scuffle with another man.

Eyewitnesses say on Sunday, September 1, 2024, an elderly woman had accused the young man of stealing her bag and reported him to her 30-year-old boyfriend.

This resulted in a squabble between the two men after the student denied stealing the bag.

However, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the two men once again clashed, and this led to his fatal stabbing at Gye Nyame, a community in Bantama.

The student was stabbed in his head.

Following the stabbing, he was rushed to the Suntreso Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect is in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Final-year student stabbed in school scuffle

Edward Borketey Sackey, a final-year General Arts student of O’Reilly Senior High School, has reportedly been stabbed to death by a colleague.

The incident occurred at the school’s premises on Tuesday, September 3, shortly after the 18-year-old had finished a paper.

TV3 News reported that the fight started during an altercation that was believed to be over their wealth.

According to a cousin of the deceased who witnessed the situation, the stabbing erupted during a fight with a colleague student.

She said the suspected killer threatened the deceased with violence before the fatal fight. She also claimed she reported the tension to some teachers, who took no action.

This prompted her to rush to her uncle's shop outside the school to report what was happening, but she did not see him.

However, upon her return, her cousin had been stabbed by the other student.

US-based Ghanaian arrested for fratricide

YEN.com.gh reported that Carl Agyemang, a Ghanaian based in the US, is facing first-degree murder and weapons offences charges after stabbing his brother to death.

Carl was arrested for fratricide after stabbing his brother in the chest at his home on the first block of Hepburn Lane, New Jersey.

He was apprehended while fleeing the murder scene on Saturday, August 31, 2024, with the murder weapon on his person.

