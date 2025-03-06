Golf legend Rory McIlroy's net worth, his earnings, endorsements, and lifestyle

Rory McIlroy is a prominent figure in professional golf. He has accumulated a significant wealth as a result of his remarkable profession. Rory McIlroy's net worth is alleged to be $170 million, thanks to his significant tournament winnings, profitable endorsement deals with worldwide brands, and profitable business initiatives.

Rory McIlroy at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, UAE (L). Rory on course during a Pro-Am before the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (R). Photo: Pedro Salado, Francois Nel (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rory McIlroy is a professional golfer from Northern Ireland who competes on both the European and PGA Tours.

He was born on 4 May 1989 in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland, as the sole child of Gerry McIlroy and Rosie McDonald.

Rory has won four major championships, including the 2014 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, 2012 PGA Championship, and 2011 U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy's net worth is estimated to be in the million-dollar range, thanks to his successful golf career and lucrative business endeavours.

Rory McIlroy's profile summary

Full name Rory Daniel McIlroy Gender Male Date of birth 4 May 1989 Age 35 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland Current residence Jupiter, Florida, United States Nationality British, Irish, Northern Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Erica Stoll Children Poppy Kennedy McIlroy Father Gerry McIlroy Mother Rosie McDonald Education St. Patrick's Primary School, Sullivan Upper School Profession Golfer Net worth $170 million Instagram @rorymcilroy Facebook @RoryMcIlroy X(Twitter) @McIlroyRory

What is Rory McIlroy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and EssentiallySports, Rory McIlroy has an alleged net worth of $170 million.

According to Forbes, he was the world's second-highest-paid golfer in 2024 and the 19th-highest-paid athlete in 2024, earning a total of $83 million.

Top-5 facts about Rory McIlroy. Photo: Brennan Asplen/Getty Images (modified by author)

Career highlights

Rory McIlroy's career highlights include four major championships, three FedEx Cup victories, and a significant role in Europe's Ryder Cup triumph. Here's a table summarising his major accomplishments:

Year Category Achievement Details 2011 Major championships U.S. Open Significant early major victory 2012, 2014 Major championships PGA Championship Multiple PGA Championship wins 2014 Major championships The Open Championship A prestigious win for a European player Multiple times PGA Tour Success FedEx Cup Champion Only player to win the FedEx Cup 3 times Multiple times DP World Tour Success Race to Dubai/DP World Tour Rankings Winner Dominance on the European Tour Multiple periods World Ranking World Number One Demonstrates sustained excellence Multiple appearances Ryder Cup Team Europe Participation Key contributor to the European team 2019 Other Major wins The Players Championship One of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Rory McIlroy has earned $176 million during his career. This covers money earned through tournaments, endorsements, and other means. Here is his earnings breakdown:

Rory McIlroy is interviewed after their TGL presented by SoFi match against Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on 24 February 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

PGA Tour equity – $50 million

– $50 million Major championships – $23,471,959

– $23,471,959 Official events – $71.11 million

– $71.11 million Unofficial events – $1.89 million

– $1.89 million PGA events – $152,835,936

– $152,835,936 Tour Championships – $40.15 million

– $40.15 million Tour Top 10 – $8.90 million

– $8.90 million Player Impact Program (PIP) – $30.5 million

– $30.5 million Endorsements – $45 million

At the age of 22, McIlroy was the youngest player to earn €10 million on the European Tour. In 2012, he became the PGA Tour's youngest player to win $10 million.

Rory McIlroy's tour earnings

Rory McIlroy's total PGA Tour earnings as of 2025 are $3,870,714. He is ranked third on the PGA Tour earnings list for 2025. His most successful year was in 2022, when he claimed the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for the 3rd time.

Endorsement deals

Rory McIlroy's marketability is a major component of his total financial success. He has won some highly profitable endorsement deals with major worldwide firms.

He has endorsement partnerships with numerous brands, including Omega, Nike, Optum, TaylorMade, NBC, Workday, and FM. He is also a co-owner of the Boston Common Golf Team and a founding member of TGL.

Rory McIlroy walks across the 1st hole during the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on 19 January 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Pedro Salado

Business ventures

Rory McIlroy has made investments in several firms, including TickPick, Puttery, TMRW Sports, Whoop, and GolfPass. He also manages Symphony Ventures, a Dublin-based investment firm.

TMRW Sports, which was co-founded by Tiger Woods, is the parent business of the TGL golf league. It has a valuation of $500 million. Rory invested in Whoop when it was valued at $1.3 billion and ultimately at $3.6 billion.

Real estate investments

In 2013, Daniel spent approximately $9.5 million for a property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In November 2018, he sold the 10,000-square-foot mansion for $11.5 million.

In 2017, the golfer spent $11 million on a 2.4-acre home in Jupiter, Florida. The home measures 9,000 square feet and is located within the guard-gated Bear's Club golf complex. The property, which was built in 2002, was previously possessed by former PGA player Ernie Els.

Daniel's property in Moneyreagh, outside Belfast, includes a custom-built practice facility and a smaller . He listed the home for sale in September 2012 for $2.5 million.

Rory McIlroy poses with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green whilst gesturing 'six' for his sixth Race to Dubai title on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024. Photo: Pedro Salado

FAQs

Who is Rory McIlroy? He is a professional golfer from Northern Ireland who competes on both the European and PGA Tours. How old is Rory McIlroy? He is 35 years old as of March 2025. McIlroy was born on 4 May 1989. What golfer is a billionaire? Tiger Woods. He has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2025. How many homes does Rory McIlroy own? He has several properties, including a home in Florida, one in Northern Ireland, and apartments in New York and the UAE. How much does Nike pay Rory McIlroy each year? His contract with Nike is worth at least $200 million over ten years, which equates to at least $20 million annually. How much is Rory McIlroy's net worth according to Forbes? Forbes has not published McIlroy's net worth; nonetheless, the platform reports that his 2024 earnings are $83 million. How rich is Rory McIlroy? He is a multimillionaire with an estimated net worth of $170 million. How tall is Rory McIlroy? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Rory McIlroy's net worth and financial achievements are a reflection of his remarkable talent and savvy business skills. He has built a wealthy profession that goes far beyond the fairways. His on-course earnings, while significant, are supplemented by a portfolio of valuable endorsement deals, cementing his position as a marketing juggernaut.

