Golf legend Rory McIlroy's net worth, his earnings, endorsements, and lifestyle
Rory McIlroy is a prominent figure in professional golf. He has accumulated a significant wealth as a result of his remarkable profession. Rory McIlroy's net worth is alleged to be $170 million, thanks to his significant tournament winnings, profitable endorsement deals with worldwide brands, and profitable business initiatives.
- Rory McIlroy is a professional golfer from Northern Ireland who competes on both the European and PGA Tours.
- He was born on 4 May 1989 in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland, as the sole child of Gerry McIlroy and Rosie McDonald.
- Rory has won four major championships, including the 2014 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, 2012 PGA Championship, and 2011 U.S. Open.
- Rory McIlroy's net worth is estimated to be in the million-dollar range, thanks to his successful golf career and lucrative business endeavours.
Rory McIlroy's profile summary
|Full name
|Rory Daniel McIlroy
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 May 1989
|Age
|35 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland
|Current residence
|Jupiter, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|British, Irish, Northern Irish
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|161
|Weight in kilograms
|73
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Erica Stoll
|Children
|Poppy Kennedy McIlroy
|Father
|Gerry McIlroy
|Mother
|Rosie McDonald
|Education
|St. Patrick's Primary School, Sullivan Upper School
|Profession
|Golfer
|Net worth
|$170 million
|@rorymcilroy
|@RoryMcIlroy
|X(Twitter)
|@McIlroyRory
What is Rory McIlroy's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and EssentiallySports, Rory McIlroy has an alleged net worth of $170 million.
According to Forbes, he was the world's second-highest-paid golfer in 2024 and the 19th-highest-paid athlete in 2024, earning a total of $83 million.
Career highlights
Rory McIlroy's career highlights include four major championships, three FedEx Cup victories, and a significant role in Europe's Ryder Cup triumph. Here's a table summarising his major accomplishments:
|Year
|Category
|Achievement
|Details
|2011
|Major championships
|U.S. Open
|Significant early major victory
|2012, 2014
|Major championships
|PGA Championship
|Multiple PGA Championship wins
|2014
|Major championships
|The Open Championship
|A prestigious win for a European player
|Multiple times
|PGA Tour Success
|FedEx Cup Champion
|Only player to win the FedEx Cup 3 times
|Multiple times
|DP World Tour Success
|Race to Dubai/DP World Tour Rankings Winner
|Dominance on the European Tour
|Multiple periods
|World Ranking
|World Number One
|Demonstrates sustained excellence
|Multiple appearances
|Ryder Cup
|Team Europe Participation
|Key contributor to the European team
|2019
|Other Major wins
|The Players Championship
|One of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy's career earnings
According to Spotrac, Rory McIlroy has earned $176 million during his career. This covers money earned through tournaments, endorsements, and other means. Here is his earnings breakdown:
- PGA Tour equity – $50 million
- Major championships – $23,471,959
- Official events – $71.11 million
- Unofficial events – $1.89 million
- PGA events – $152,835,936
- Tour Championships – $40.15 million
- Tour Top 10 – $8.90 million
- Player Impact Program (PIP) – $30.5 million
- Endorsements – $45 million
At the age of 22, McIlroy was the youngest player to earn €10 million on the European Tour. In 2012, he became the PGA Tour's youngest player to win $10 million.
Rory McIlroy's tour earnings
Rory McIlroy's total PGA Tour earnings as of 2025 are $3,870,714. He is ranked third on the PGA Tour earnings list for 2025. His most successful year was in 2022, when he claimed the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for the 3rd time.
Endorsement deals
Rory McIlroy's marketability is a major component of his total financial success. He has won some highly profitable endorsement deals with major worldwide firms.
He has endorsement partnerships with numerous brands, including Omega, Nike, Optum, TaylorMade, NBC, Workday, and FM. He is also a co-owner of the Boston Common Golf Team and a founding member of TGL.
Business ventures
Rory McIlroy has made investments in several firms, including TickPick, Puttery, TMRW Sports, Whoop, and GolfPass. He also manages Symphony Ventures, a Dublin-based investment firm.
TMRW Sports, which was co-founded by Tiger Woods, is the parent business of the TGL golf league. It has a valuation of $500 million. Rory invested in Whoop when it was valued at $1.3 billion and ultimately at $3.6 billion.
Real estate investments
In 2013, Daniel spent approximately $9.5 million for a property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In November 2018, he sold the 10,000-square-foot mansion for $11.5 million.
In 2017, the golfer spent $11 million on a 2.4-acre home in Jupiter, Florida. The home measures 9,000 square feet and is located within the guard-gated Bear's Club golf complex. The property, which was built in 2002, was previously possessed by former PGA player Ernie Els.
Daniel's property in Moneyreagh, outside Belfast, includes a custom-built practice facility and a smaller football pitch. He listed the home for sale in September 2012 for $2.5 million.
Rory McIlroy's net worth and financial achievements are a reflection of his remarkable talent and savvy business skills. He has built a wealthy profession that goes far beyond the fairways. His on-course earnings, while significant, are supplemented by a portfolio of valuable endorsement deals, cementing his position as a marketing juggernaut.
