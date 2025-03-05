An explosion at shops dealing in mining explosives at Odumasi in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality has left one person dead

A powerful explosion at shops dealing in mining explosives at Odumasi, near Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region, left one person dead and others injured.

Joy News reported that a fire broke out in stores selling dynamites and other explosives used by local miners triggering the blasts.

The explosion damaged buildings and left dozens injured who were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The explosion and subsequent inferno occurred about 50 metres away from a fuel station.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown. Two fire service personnel were among the injured.

Another firefighter sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Speaking to Joy News, Joe Bryden, the Asante Akyem Central Municipal Fire Commander, explained that the person who died was trying to warn off some fire service personnel.

“He was trying to warn the firefighters to back off, but before he could escape, the explosion occurred. He was severely injured, and I’ve been told he has passed."

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of casualties and damage as investigations continue.

