The Office of the Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area has refuted claims that the Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II has been destooled

The statement signed by Nana J.K. Boadi said the purported destoolment was illegal and an affront to the customs and traditions of Kwahu

He said no formal complaint had been filed against the chief at the Kwahu Traditional Council and thus there cannot be any destoolment

The office of the Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area has denied claims that the Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II has been destooled.

The statement was in response to a recent video footage which allegedly showed a destoolment procedure being carried out.

The Kwahumanhene's office says the video allegedly depicting the destoolment of the Krontihene is false.

Source: Instagram

According to the office of the Omanhene, the video is false and contravenes both legal and customary standards within the Kwahu polity.

The office of the Omanhene stated that the misleading video's circulation, particularly among known politicians and on other social media platforms, constitutes an attack on Kwahu’s rich heritage and traditions.

Concerning the destoolment, it explained that no formal charges have been levelled against the Kwahu Paramount Chief to warrant his removal from office.

The statement signed by Nana J.K. Boadi also stated that Kwahuhene has not been found liable for any misconduct, nor has the Banking Supervision Division of the Bank of Ghana granted him the opportunity to respond to the allegations formally.

He said the Bank of Ghana’s actions raise concerns about due process.

Nana Baodi urged the people of Kwahu to remain calm and resolute in support of the Kwahuhene.

He warned that actions meant to smear the paramount chief’s image and, by extension, the image of Kwahuman would not be tolerated.

Kwahuhene destooled

The press statement was in relation to a video circulating on X, which showed the Krontihene of the Kwahu Traditional Council performing certain rites purportedly to destool Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II.

The Krontihene explained the circumstances that led to the removal of the paramount chief.

"We are doing this to restore peace in the Kwahu because maintaining the Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II will not auger well for the peace co-existence of Kwahu. The elders have decided that the chief must step down," he said.

The Krontihene, accompanied by some traditional leaders, performed a short ritual in which they poured libation under a huge tree to initiate the destoolment process.

Kwahumanhene faces the wrath of subjects

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwahumanhene has faced severe backlash from his subjects following allegations of misconduct.

Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II was forced to resign from ADB's board after allegedly being implicated in an extortion scandal.

The youth of Kwahu said the Chief's action has dented the image of the Kwahu traditional area.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh