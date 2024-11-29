Prempeh I International Airport To Begin International Flights To The UK

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has partnered with Ethiopian Airlines for a new flight route to the UK

The new flight route would connect the Prempeh I Airport in Kumasi to the Gatwick Airport in London

The first flight using the route is set to commence on December 3, 2024, with another later in the month

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced it is set to commence a new international direct flight from Ghana to London.

The initiative, which is being implemented in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines, would see direct flights from the Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport to London Gatwick Airport.

The Ghana Airport Company says the Prempeh I International Airport will have its first flight to the UK on December 3, 2024.

A press release issued on Thursday, November 28, 2024, announced that the new service will begin on December 3, 2024.

This service represented a major step forward in strengthening connections between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The initial flight schedule is as follows:

Departure from London Gatwick: 2:10 AM

Arrival at Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport: 9:05 AM

Departure from Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport: 11:00 AM

Arrival at London Gatwick: 6:00 PM

The next flight is scheduled for December 15, 2024, to accommodate the Christmas travel season.

The GACL noted that it would announce further flights in the coming weeks.

Prempeh I International Airport commissioned

The Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi, formerly known as the Kumasi Airport, has officially been commissioned.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, were the headline dignitaries at the event.

The commissioning was graced by traditional authorities, government officials, and prominent figures of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi on Friday, May 10, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his elation at the commissioning, saying it was a marker of improved infrastructure.

He also described the new airport as a fitting homage to the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The airport itself pays tribute to the 13th Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping the future of the Ashanti people.

Larry Madowo impressed by Prempeh I airport

YEN.com.gh also reported that CNN's International Correspondent based in Nairobi arrived at the Kumasi airport and could not hide his astonishment.

In a video on X, renowned international journalist Larry Madowo was impressed by its facilities and operations and touted it as one of Africa's greatest.

He expressed positive remarks about the facility, further stating one of his favourite features was the good amount of natural light this airport provides.

