The Ghana Police Service said it has successfully resolved an incident involving broken seals on one electoral material bag.

The bag which was carrying ballot sheets and other electoral materials from Koforidua to one of the constituencies within the Eastern Region was discovered to have lost its seal.

The police said the broken seal was spotted when the bags were being moved from the armoury in Koforidua.

The seal, according to the police, had come off during the packing and unpacking of bags.

Meanwhile, the broken seal has been found and stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission and party agents have confirmed that its contents are intact.

