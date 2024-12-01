Dr Bawumia's Free Dialysis Treatment Commences Today, December 1
The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has released a list of accredited health facilities that would be providing free dialysis treatment to renal patients, effective December 1, 2024.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The facilities, spread across the country, would provide critical renal care to patients who otherwise would have been financially burdened to pay for their bills.
The initiative was first announced by the Vice President and New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
The cost of the dialysis treatment would be borne by the NHIS.
The policy was preceded by a successful pilot programme that catered to patients under 18 and those over 60 years old.
Below are the list of accredited health facilities enrolled on the programme;
- Korle Bu Teaching Hospital
- 37 Military Hospital
- Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
- Ghana Police Hospital
- Cape Coast Teaching Hospital
- Trust Hospital Premium Centre
- Ridge Regional Hospital
- Hart Adventist Hospital
- FirstCare Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital (Berekum)
- Eastern Regional Hospital
- Newtown Islamic Hospital Ltd
- International Maritime Hospital
- Tamale Teaching Hospital
- Regional Hospital, Bolgatanga
- Upper West Regional Hospital
- Ho Teaching Hospital
- Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe
- Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital
- Takoradi Hospital
"Peace will win": Bawumia, Mahama and other presidential candidates sign peace pact ahead of elections
Nsiah-Asare says policy not a political gimmick
Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the presidential advisor on health, has dismissed claims that the government’s free dialysis treatment programme is a ploy to canvas for votes.
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently announced that dialysis treatment would be free for all renal patients under the Ghana National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
The programme is expected to commence on December 1, 2024. However, critics have questioned the Vice President’s motive for introducing such a policy so close to the 2024 elections.
Responding to the criticisms on JoyNews, Dr Nsiah-Asare said the government’s action was an act of compassion, not a political play.
He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration had repeatedly shown that it was committed to ensuring the general well-being of the public, and such interventions are only normal for a compassionate government.
30 new dialysis machines for Korle Bu
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Health recently acquired 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Dialysis Unit.
This is envisioned to improve the hospital's service delivery and cost efficiency.
The new machines, equipped with their consumables, will be deployed to the hospital’s Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence and installed for use before the end of 2024.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh