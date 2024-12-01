The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has released a list of accredited health facilities that would be providing free dialysis treatment to renal patients, effective December 1, 2024.

The facilities, spread across the country, would provide critical renal care to patients who otherwise would have been financially burdened to pay for their bills.

Hospitals offering the free dialysis care include the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and 37 Military Hospital.

The initiative was first announced by the Vice President and New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The cost of the dialysis treatment would be borne by the NHIS.

The policy was preceded by a successful pilot programme that catered to patients under 18 and those over 60 years old.

Below are the list of accredited health facilities enrolled on the programme;

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

37 Military Hospital

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Ghana Police Hospital

Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

Trust Hospital Premium Centre

Ridge Regional Hospital

Hart Adventist Hospital

FirstCare Hospital

Holy Family Hospital (Berekum)

Eastern Regional Hospital

Newtown Islamic Hospital Ltd

International Maritime Hospital

Tamale Teaching Hospital

Regional Hospital, Bolgatanga

Upper West Regional Hospital

Ho Teaching Hospital

Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe

Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

Takoradi Hospital

Nsiah-Asare says policy not a political gimmick

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the presidential advisor on health, has dismissed claims that the government’s free dialysis treatment programme is a ploy to canvas for votes.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently announced that dialysis treatment would be free for all renal patients under the Ghana National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The programme is expected to commence on December 1, 2024. However, critics have questioned the Vice President’s motive for introducing such a policy so close to the 2024 elections.

Responding to the criticisms on JoyNews, Dr Nsiah-Asare said the government’s action was an act of compassion, not a political play.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration had repeatedly shown that it was committed to ensuring the general well-being of the public, and such interventions are only normal for a compassionate government.

30 new dialysis machines for Korle Bu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Health recently acquired 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Dialysis Unit.

This is envisioned to improve the hospital's service delivery and cost efficiency.

The new machines, equipped with their consumables, will be deployed to the hospital’s Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence and installed for use before the end of 2024.

