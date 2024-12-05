The Special Prosecutor has announced that it has begun investigating John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan for electoral law infringement

This follows a complaint by John Dumelo to the OSP concerning Lydia Alhassan's distribution of voters in queue to vote

John Dumelo is also being investigated for interacting with voters while in queue to cast their votes

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into allegations of electoral misconduct involving parliamentary candidates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election.

JoyNews reported that the two candidates, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dumelo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are both being investigated for various misconducts committed during the special voting exercise on Monday, December 2.

The OSP says it is investigating Maa Lydia and John Dumelo for electoral law infractions during the December 2 special voting exercise in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Both candidates have been invited to the OSP for questioning.

Meanwhile, the OSP is said to be closely monitoring Lydia Alhassan’s activities and hopes to gather substantial evidence before announcing formal charges and issuing an arrest.

The OSP is also investigating John Dumelo for allegedly interacting with voters while they were in the queue to cast their ballots.

According to the OSP, that also was an infringement on electoral laws.

The office said it would not hurry the investigation with barely three days to the election; however, it has promised to take all necessary measures during the period and will announce its next steps after the main election on Saturday, December 7.

It justified its decision by stating that a verdict before the elections could either advantage or disadvantage candidates, thus affecting the outcome.

Lydia Alhassan distributes meals to special voters

During Monday’s special voting exercise, Lydia Alhassan and her team members stoked controversy at the Legon police station special voting centre when they began distributing food to voters waiting in line to cast their votes.

After initially denying being at the polling station during the incident, she finally admitted to sharing food at the centre after irrefutable video footage showed her handing out food to voters.

She defended her actions by claiming that the voters had requested water in the queue, and she offered them meals out of compassion.

John Dumelo reports her to OSP

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had dragged Lydia Seyram Alhassan to the Special Prosecutor over her food distribution during the special voting.

He said Maa Lydia's action was an affront to certain criminal and electoral laws and must face justice.

He stated that he also added other evidence of Maa Lydia plotting to buy votes on the main election day.

