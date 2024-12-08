Sam George's Opponent Concedes Defeat: "He Is My Little Brother"
The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ningo Prampram, Michael Tetteh, has conceded defeat in his quest to unseat Sam Nartey George, the incumbent Parliamentarian for the constituency.
This comes after he was spotted in a video having a hearty moment with his main contender in the full glare of the public.
He labelled Sam George as his little brother and advised him to work for the best of his constituents.
"Sam George is my little brother, so him winning is just like me winning. I will only advise him to do what the electorates expect of him."
