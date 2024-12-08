The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ningo Prampram, Michael Tetteh, has conceded defeat in his quest to unseat Sam Nartey George, the incumbent Parliamentarian for the constituency.

This comes after he was spotted in a video having a hearty moment with his main contender in the full glare of the public.

Sam George's opponent concede defeat in the 2024 elections. Photo credit: @tv3_ghana/X @tv3_ghana/Instagram

He labelled Sam George as his little brother and advised him to work for the best of his constituents.

"Sam George is my little brother, so him winning is just like me winning. I will only advise him to do what the electorates expect of him."

