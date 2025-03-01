The Ghana National Fire Service uncovered a nearly decomposed body of a young woman at Sunyani

The Ghana National Fire Service uncovered a nearly decomposed body of a young woman at Sunyani Magazine on February 28, 2025.

The Sunyani Municipal Fire Station, led by Station Officer Yahaya and later joined by Regional Operations Officer DO II Noekor, responded to the distress call at 5:30 PM on the day.

According to the fire service, reports indicated the victim was murdered by her boyfriend and dumped into a septic tank about three weeks ago.

The unnamed boyfriend has since been arrested, and the police have taken charge of the body for further investigations.

The service released a video from the scene of the suspected crime.

This incident adds to concerns about femicide in relationships following the death of Joana Yabani, a fourth-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, more than 28.4% of all women aged 15 to 49 years experienced one form of partner vio­lence.

About Joana Yabani's death

Yabani's death was confirmed in a statement issued by the university on February 27, 2025.

The university, in the statement, said the body of the Biological Science student was found at the Disability and Rehabilitation Centre in the early hours of February 27, 2025.

The Ghana Police Service arrested her partner in connection with the death.

A statement released by the police on the evening of Thursday, February 27, 2025, indicated that the suspect, Daniel Tuffuor, had been arrested as investigations into Yabani's death continue.

Tuffour was captured on CCTV and was arrested with the same clothes he wore during the suspected murder.

KNUST graduate dies after final exams

YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST student who recently completed was confirmed dead.

Patrick Mensah, a BSc Agric Biotech student, wrote his final paper and left for the house on Monday, August 26, 2024.

He visited a friend the following day at a galamsey site in Manso. However, while engaging in the galamsey, his friend got trapped in a pit.

Patrick Mensah ended up falling on himself and could not be rescued, leading to his demise.

