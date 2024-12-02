Bagbin Finally Recalls Parliament, Sets Resumption Date On December 16

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has finally released the date for the recall of parliament

In a December 2 memo, he said parliament would reconvene on Monday, December 16, 2024

His announcement comes after he had earlier rejected the Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin's request to reconvene for two days to allow the passage of a long list of bills

Alban Bagbin says parliament will reconvene after the 2024 elections.

Source: Facebook

Alban Bagbin rejected the request, citing the close proximity of the 2024 elections to the proposed dates and the need for parliamentarians contesting the elections to have ample time to interact with their constituents.

In the statement announcing the recall of parliament, Alban Bagbin stated that the venue for the 7th meeting of the 4th session of the 8th parliament will be communicated to parliamentarians in due course.

However, the session is expected to commence at 10 am in the morning.

Afenyo-Markin blasts Bagbin for delaying recall

Majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has lambasted the Speaker of Parliament’s decision not to reconvene the House.

Afenyo-Markin stated that Alban Bagbin was treating Parliament as if it were his personal property and making arbitrary decisions that affected government business.

Afenyo-Markin was reacting to the Speaker’s recent rejection of his request to reopen parliament to conduct government business.

Reacting to the Speaker’s reason, Afenyo-Markin expressed concern that Alban’s decision obstructs critical legislative processes and hinders the smooth running of the government machinery.

He said it was unacceptable that Bagbin would refuse to reopen Parliament.

The Effutu MP also lambasted the opposition National Democratic Congress for urging the Speaker not to reopen Parliament.

Supreme Court sides with Afenyo-Markin

YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court had delivered its reasoning behind siding with the majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in the vacant seat controversy.

The apex court said Alban Bagbin erred by declaring the seats vacant on the basis that the MPs were contesting the 2024 elections on different tickets.

It noted that until the affected MPs had changed their political affiliations in Parliament, they had not erred and thus ruled against the Speaker.

