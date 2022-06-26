Ghanaian pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo has left his role with Emirates Airlines to join McDan Aviation

Captain Quainoo announced his switch by sharing photos of himself at work on social media on Saturday, June 25, 2022

The award-winnign pilot is most famous for flying the worlds biggest paasenger plane, Emirates Airbus A380, from Dubai to Accra in 2018

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Captain Solomon Quainoo, a renowned Ghanaian pilot with Emirates Airlines, has resigned from the aviation company after about 10 years of service.

Captain Quainoo announced his decision in a post on Twitter on Saturday, June 25, 2022, while indicating that he had joined McDan Aviation.

The award-winning pilot shared photos of himself standing beside an aircraft which looks like the private jet recently acquired by McDan.

Captain Solomon Quainoo has left Emirates for McBan Aviation Photo source: @captquianoo_380

Source: Twitter

It was in his caption to the photos that Captain Quainoo said goodbye to Emirates and welcomed McDan.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"Goodbye Emirates ♥️ , Hello McDan ‍✈️ ✈️ #NewChapter #McDanAviation #Bombardier #Challenger604 #Captain," he said.

Captain Quainoo flies world biggest plane to Kotoka Airport

Captain Quainoo became a national hero in 2018 when he flew Emirates' Airbus A380, the world's biggest passenger aircraft to Accra.

The flight which was a one-off was to commemorate the opening of Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport at the time.

Following the historic flight, the Ghanaian pilot was named as the 2019 Aviation Man of the Year in West Africa.

Captain Quainoo was given the honour at the 2019 Balofon Aviation Awards which was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on June 29, 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh