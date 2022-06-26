Solomon Quainoo: Ghanaian Pilot Who Flew World's Biggest Plane To Accra Quits Emirates For McDan Aviation
- Ghanaian pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo has left his role with Emirates Airlines to join McDan Aviation
- Captain Quainoo announced his switch by sharing photos of himself at work on social media on Saturday, June 25, 2022
- The award-winnign pilot is most famous for flying the worlds biggest paasenger plane, Emirates Airbus A380, from Dubai to Accra in 2018
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Captain Solomon Quainoo, a renowned Ghanaian pilot with Emirates Airlines, has resigned from the aviation company after about 10 years of service.
Captain Quainoo announced his decision in a post on Twitter on Saturday, June 25, 2022, while indicating that he had joined McDan Aviation.
The award-winning pilot shared photos of himself standing beside an aircraft which looks like the private jet recently acquired by McDan.
It was in his caption to the photos that Captain Quainoo said goodbye to Emirates and welcomed McDan.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
"Goodbye Emirates ♥️ , Hello McDan ✈️ ✈️ #NewChapter #McDanAviation #Bombardier #Challenger604 #Captain," he said.
Captain Quainoo flies world biggest plane to Kotoka Airport
Captain Quainoo became a national hero in 2018 when he flew Emirates' Airbus A380, the world's biggest passenger aircraft to Accra.
The flight which was a one-off was to commemorate the opening of Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport at the time.
Following the historic flight, the Ghanaian pilot was named as the 2019 Aviation Man of the Year in West Africa.
Captain Quainoo was given the honour at the 2019 Balofon Aviation Awards which was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on June 29, 2019.
Great Master piece: Ghanaians hail Kendrick Lamar after releasing snippet to documentary filmed in Ghana; full video set to drop this week
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh