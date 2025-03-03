New details of the main suspect behind the tragic death of Nana Pooley have emerged, with his burial ceremony on the horizon

The suspect, identified as Braima, reportedly stabbed Pooley to death at the Nana Koramansah II Park on February 2

He is currently on the run as Ghana Police ramps up investigations to bring perpetrators to book

With just days to the burial of late Asante Kotoko superfan Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, new revelations have surfaced regarding the man behind his gruesome killing.

The passionate Kotoko supporter met his untimely demise on February 2 at Nsoatre during his beloved club’s Ghana Premier League fixture against Nsoatreman FC.

The man accused of taking Nana Pooley’s life, Braima, fled to Senegal with his girlfriend’s help. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

Reports indicate that Pooley was fatally stabbed by an individual identified as Daniel Febiri, alias Braima.

Since the tragic incident, Braima—also referred to as Rasta—has managed to evade capture, with law enforcement agencies actively pursuing him, per Myjoyonline.

However, fresh details about his escape have come to light as authorities intensify efforts to bring him to justice.

The hunt for Braima: More details emerge

Asante Kotoko, the club Pooley adored, provided an update on the case in a statement on March 3 via their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the club, the Ghana Police Service has arrested a woman named Grace Siaw, believed to be the fugitive’s girlfriend.

Investigations revealed that between February 4 and 17, Grace allegedly sheltered the suspect before facilitating his escape to Senegal through Côte d'Ivoire.

She was arraigned before court on February 25, where she was remanded into custody.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for today, and Kotoko have vowed to do everything possible to ensure justice is served.

Kotoko’s media ban on Asempa FM

Amidst the ongoing pursuit of justice, Kotoko have also taken action against one of the country's leading sports broadcaster, Asempa FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group.

The decision stems from controversial comments made by one of the station’s journalists. Professor E.K. Wallace, regarding Pooley’s death.

While official reports confirm that Pooley lost his life in a violent confrontation between rival supporters at the stadium, Asempa FM's EK Wallace publicly claimed that he died at a "wee-smoking base."

This statement has infuriated the Porcupine Warriors, prompting them to impose a media ban on the station, effective March 3.

Nana Pooley's burial ceremony will take place on March 6, 2025. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

The directive prohibits Asempa FM from covering any Kotoko-related activities, including press conferences, matches, and official engagements, until further notice.

Kotoko’s return to football action

As the club continues to mourn one of its most passionate fans, the focus will soon shift back to football.

The Porcupine Warriors will return to competitive action after Pooley’s burial, slated for March 6, with their next assignment set for March 12 against Eleven Wise in the MTN FA Cup Round of 16, per Ghanafa.org.

For now, however, the quest for justice remains the club’s top priority, as they push for the perpetrators of this tragic event to face the full force of the law.

Autopsy report on Pooley drops

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the autopsy results for Nana Pooley uncovered disturbing details.

The examination was said to have taken place on Friday, February 7, at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh