The Office of the Special Prosecutor has officially declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a suspect in four high-profile corruption investigations.

The cases include the National Cathedral project, Strategic Mobilisation Limited scandal, and two other cases.

Special Prosecutor declares former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta wanted over alleged corruption. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Speaking at a press briefing on February 12, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said Ofori-Atta is now a wanted person and must return to Ghana.

The former minister is wanted on the grounds of causing financial loss to the state in several dealings.

The special prosecutor also dismissed claims that his office was behind the raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence on Tuesday, February 11.

Agyebeng rather alleged that the raid was staged by the former minister himself in an attempt to mislead the public.

