The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frank Abrokwa, has been sacked from his post.

Citi News reported that this is linked to the violent disruption of the Council of State election in Kumasi on February 11, 2025.

DCOP Frank Abrokwa has been sacked from his post as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander. Source: OTEC 102.9 FM

Abrokwa has now been reassigned to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The election was marred by violence after a group of unidentified thugs stormed the voting centre, disrupting the sorting and counting of ballots.

The unrest is believed to have been triggered by the unexpected defeat of National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Yaw Owusu Obimpeh.

Supporters, reportedly aggrieved by the outcome demanded a review of the results.

Videos from the scene showed that security personnel on-site struggled to contain the situation as tensions flared, prompting a temporary suspension of the election proceedings.

What is the future of Dampare as IGP?

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, spoke on the future of the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

During his vetting, Muntaka said his role as Interior Minister would be limited to providing recommendations to the president.

"I can assure you that all team members will be assessed. President John Dramani Mahama has a vision and objective for which Ghanaians have voted for him, and all that will be reviewed will be in line."

Dampare was appointed as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo in July 2021.

Mahama directs IGP to probe election deaths

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama requested that the police service initiate immediate investigations into the deaths of Ghanaian citizens during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

The presidency is adamant that justice must be served for the victims and their families.

To ensure transparent investigations, the presidency proposed the establishment of a dedicated investigative task force, collaboration with witnesses and families, collaboration with electoral and civic bodies, a review of electoral security arrangements, and the use of forensic evidence.

