The Council of State elections in the Ashanti Region descended into chaos after some thugs stormed the election centre.

The thugs disrupted the sorting and counting of ballots.

Citi News reported that the thugs forcefully entered the venue, overturned tables, destroyed ballot boxes, and scattered voting materials, compelling Electoral Commission officials to suspend the process.

The unrest is believed to have been triggered by the unexpected defeat of National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Yaw Owusu Obimpeh.

Supporters, reportedly aggrieved by the outcome demanded a review of the results.

Videos from the scene showed that security personnel on-site struggled to contain the situation as tensions flared, prompting a temporary suspension of the election proceedings.

Council of State results from other regions

Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I has won the Greater Accra Regional Council of State election, securing 40 votes.

Chiana Pio, Pe Thomas More Ditundi Adiali Ayagitam III, was elected Upper East Regional Representative to the Council of State, securing 18 out of 30 valid votes cast.

Central Region's 44-member Electoral College elected 47-year-old miner Habib Hakeem as its Council of State representative.

Richard Kings Atikpo, a football administrator, secured an impressive 16 out of 18 votes, solidifying his position as the Oti Regional representative for the Council of State.

Michael Aidoo, the Western North Regional NDC Chairman, was elected as the region’s Council of State representative. He secured all 18 out of 18 votes cast.

Mahama directs IGP to probe election deaths

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama requested that the police service initiate immediate investigations into the deaths of Ghanaian citizens during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

The presidency is adamant that justice must be served for the victims and their families.

To ensure transparent investigations, the presidency proposed the establishment of a dedicated investigative task force, collaboration with witnesses and families, collaboration with electoral and civic bodies, a review of electoral security arrangements, and the use of forensic evidence.

