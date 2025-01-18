A former queenmother of Mankessim will begin their murder trial on January 20, 2024 after some 2019 killings

The former queenmother, Nana Ama Amissah III, is facing charges alongside five other suspects

Samuel Ampofo, the Mankessim Municipal Director of the National Investigations Bureau, and one Kofi Yamoah were killed in the incident

The former queenmother of Mankessim in the Central region, Nana Ama Amissah III, and five others are set to begin their murder trial after a December 7, 2019, incident which saw the death of two people.

They will appear at the Weija-Gbawe Magistrate Court on January 20 to answer for the alleged murder of Samuel Ampofo, the Mankessim Municipal Director of the National Investigations Bureau, and one Kofi Yamoah.

Former Mankessim Queenmother Nana Ama Amissah III is accused of being the mastermind of the killings

The killings came amid a dispute over the installation of a new queenmother.

Three others, including a police inspector, were wounded in the dispute.

The trial will follow six years of investigations by the Cold Case Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Though 13 suspects were tied to a shooting incident which took place at Anaafo Estate Junction, Mankessim advised the prosecution of six people, including the former queenmother.

The accused also include James Kofi Obosu, Joseph Kobina Ansah, Robert Gardiner, John Eric Kofi Turkson, and Clement Kwesi Owusu, an electrical contractor and teacher, respectively.

Amissah is alleged to have masterminded the shooting incident, which took place during a procession on the principal streets of Mankessim following the installation of the new queenmother, Nana Araba Otua I.

That installation followed a Cape Coast High Court ruling that quashed Nana Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI and Amissah's gazetting following a suit filed by the Paakesedo Nsona Family challenging the duo's legitimacy.

Bail granted to persons in Abetifi chieftaincy dispute

YEN.com.gh reported that the Mpraeso Circuit Court granted bail to 27 suspects linked to yet another chieftaincy dispute, this time in Abetifi.

The court presided over by Adwoa Akyamaah Ofosu granted bail of GH¢200,000, with two sureties and one justification.

This was after their lawyers urged the court to reconsider the request and grant bail after the group had been denied bail two weeks ago.

Following the court proceedings, the accused's lawyer, Captain Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, commended the court’s decision, stating that the presiding judge had been fair in her ruling and had applied the law as it should.

Meanwhile, the party in the dispute, Nana Amma Amanua II, denounced the video of a woman who claims to be the area's queen mother.

In the widely circulated video, a woman posing as the queen mother questioned the AbetifiheneNana Amma Amanua II Addressing seated on the floor as part of the destoolment process.

The video led to outrage and a bloody clash in Abetifi as community members attempted to thwart the apparent coup attempt.

Addressing the video and claims, Nana Amma Amanua II said the woman, who identified herself as Yaa Asantewaa, has no connection whatsoever with the traditional stool of Abetifi.

