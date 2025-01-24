Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister-Designate for the Interior, has spoken on the future of the Inspector General of Police

Dampare was appointed as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo in July 2021

Muntaka said his role as Interior Minister would be limited to providing recommendations to the president

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister-Designate for the Interior, has stated that the authority to retain or remove the Inspector General of Police lies solely with President John Dramani Mahama.

During his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 24, Muntaka said his role as Interior Minister would be limited to providing recommendations to the president.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister-Designate for the Interior, speaks on the tenure of the Inspector General of Police. Source: Parliament of Ghana/Ghana Police Service

The nominee was responding to a question of whether the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, would retain his position under the new administration.

“I can assure you that all team members will be assessed. President John Dramani Mahama has a vision and objective for which Ghanaians have voted for him, and all that will be reviewed will be in line.

“And those who will be harmful in assisting him in the national interest will be dealt with, but I will not be able to deal with specific individuals and determine who stays or goes. I do not have that power. I can only make recommendations to the President.”

Dampare was appointed as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo on July 21, 2021.

Mahama reportedly removes COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama has reportedly terminated COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah's appointment as the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) Executive Director.

3News reported that the president is asking for her reassignment within the Ghana Police Service.

It also reported that the decision is believed to be aimed at reinvigorating the agency and addressing public concerns over its recent performance in high-profile financial crime cases.

This comes weeks after some assailants stormed the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra and destroyed a bust in honour of Addo-Danquah.

