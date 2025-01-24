President John Mahama has reportedly terminated COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah's appointment as the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) Executive Director.

3News reported that the president is asking for her reassignment within the Ghana Police Service.

Source: Facebook

It also reported that the decision is believed to be aimed at reinvigorating the agency and addressing public concerns over its recent performance in high-profile financial crime cases.

Addo-Danquah was appointed boss of the Economic and Organised Crime Office in January 2022. The FBI has lauded her and the office in the past for their efforts to combat organised crime.

She has also faced criticism for handling some corruption-related cases, like the Cecilia Dapaah scandal.

EOCO was compelled to deny claims from the Office of the Special Prosecutor that it is reluctant to probe alleged corruption by former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

Attack on EOCO

YEN.com.gh reported that some assailants stormed the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra and destroyed a bust in honour of Addo-Danquah.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am on January 7, as Mahama was being sworn in as president.

According to reports, two security officers were stationed at the EOCO premises but could not stop the vandalism.

The office's staff commissioned the bust in October last year to honour Addo-Danquah. The bust was met with some criticism and controversy.

Source: YEN.com.gh