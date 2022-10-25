The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a visa ban against some African countries from visiting Dubai

The ban, which takes immediate effect, is against Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda and some 17 other countries

News reports indicate that one of the reasons given for the ban is that those who arrive on visit visas end up overstaying their welcome

L-R: Ghanaian passport, the beautiful skylines of Dubai as a tourist looks on Image Credit: @Dubailivepk @gik1957

According to Germany-based news outfit DW Africa, the visa ban takes immediate effect.

The affected countries, including Ghana, are Nigeria, Cameroon, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Liberia, Burundi and the Republic of Guinea.

The other nations include Gambia, Togo, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Citizens From Ghana, 19 Other African Countries End Up Overstaying Their Welcome

According to news reports, one of the causes of the embargo on the aforementioned nations is that citizens of those nations travel on visit visas and end up overstaying their welcome.

These illegal migrants, while working in the UAE, do not make attempts to legalize their stay.

Ghana and other African nations had previously been prohibited from traveling to Dubai.

Due to the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 strain, Emirates Airline in December 2021 declared that eight African nations would not be permitted access to or through Dubai until further notice.

The countries included: Ghana, Angola, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia.

Dubai Takes Over The World As Travel Destination For Those Seeking Business And Pleasure

Dubai has taken over the world as a travel destination for those seeking pleasure and business.

Each year thousands of young migrants from African countries desirous of leaving better lives travel to seek greener pastures in the UAE.

Dubai is home to more skyscrapers than you can count, but one is the most famous of all, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, which is the tallest in the world.

Dubai-Based Ghanaian Man Advises Ghanaians To Avoid Travelling If They Can Save Ghc50 Per Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian young man named Nana Kwame opened up about life in Dubai.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he intimated that the amount he was promised to be earning in Dubai by an agent before migrating was about Ghc6,146.

He however added that he was paid Ghc1,000 when he started work.

