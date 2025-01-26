President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday arrived in Nairobi aboard the Presidential jet, the Dassault Falcon 900EX-Easy

President John Dramani Mahama has used the presidential jet Dassault Falcon 900EX-Easy for the first time for an international trip to Kenya after he was sworn in on January 7, 2025.

He boarded the presidential plane to attend a high-level retreat on institutional changes for the African Union.

President Mahama uses the Presidential jet for the first time. Photo credit: @adomtv

Source: Instagram

African leaders will meet in Nairobi on January 26–27, 2025, to review the status and prospects of AU reforms.

The summit, which is being held at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto, will concentrate on improving the AU's sustainability, accountability, and efficiency as it works to better address the problems facing the continent.

The presidential plane was used on a local journey from Accra to Takoradi and return on Thursday, January 23, 2025, according to publicly available data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24, prior to his foreign trip.

Additionally, it stated that on Friday, January 25, 2025, the aircraft took off from Accra, stopped in Luanda, Angola, and then touched down in Nairobi later on Saturday night.

This follows social media backlash against Mahama for using his brother's private plane for official travel to Senegal and The Gambia.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, President Mahama's acting spokesperson, stated in a statement on Saturday, January 18, 2025, that the use of the private jet was required due to an ongoing examination of the presidential aircraft and the need to avoid burdening the public coffers.

He said President Mahama was waiting for a comprehensive assessment on the state of the Air Force unit in charge of overseeing the presidential fleet, the Communications Squadron.

Since 2011, Ghana has used the Dassault Falcon 900EX-Easy as their presidential aircraft.

Former presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama during his first term, and the late John Evans Atta-Mills have all used the $37 million presidential plane.

The aircraft, which can accommodate 12 to 19 passengers, offers plenty of room for meetings, recreation, and leisure on lengthy journeys.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh