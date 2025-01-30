A former chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has admitted that its members received money from the Akufo-Addo administration Chief of Staff

Osei-Owusu however argued that the money received by the committee's members should not be considered a bribe

He explained that such payments were made to facilitate their work and had nothing to do with influencing decisions

Speaking to Joy News, Osei-Owusu however insisted that the money received was not part of a bribe, amid recent accusations coming from activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Joseph Osei-Owusu admits Akufo-Addo's Chief Of Staff gave Appointments Committee members money after vettings. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

“Yes, indeed. I told him [Manasseh Azure] that when I joined the Appointments Committee, most of the time, at the close of our work, the Chief of Staff would bring money to the members of the committee. It’s like facilitating our work."

Journalist Manasseh Azure had also outlined this arrangement in his 2024 book about Nana Akufo-Addo "The President Ghana Never Got."

When pressed on whether this amounted to influence peddling, he also refuted such sentiments.

“This is after the work. How can that bring an advantage to anybody? What gives a disadvantage to anybody? So it’s a pity how we can stretch facts."

Source: YEN.com.gh