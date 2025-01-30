Joseph Osei-Owusu Admits Akufo-Addo Chief Of Staff Gave Appointments Committee Cash After Vettings
- A former chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has admitted that its members received money from the Akufo-Addo administration Chief of Staff
- Osei-Owusu however argued that the money received by the committee's members should not be considered a bribe
- He explained that such payments were made to facilitate their work and had nothing to do with influencing decisions
Former chairman of the Appointments Committee Joseph Osei-Owusu has admitted that its members received money from the Chief of Staff after vetting nominees during the Akufo-Addo administration.
Speaking to Joy News, Osei-Owusu however insisted that the money received was not part of a bribe, amid recent accusations coming from activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor.
He believes such payments were made to facilitate their work and had nothing to do with influencing decisions.
“Yes, indeed. I told him [Manasseh Azure] that when I joined the Appointments Committee, most of the time, at the close of our work, the Chief of Staff would bring money to the members of the committee. It’s like facilitating our work."
Journalist Manasseh Azure had also outlined this arrangement in his 2024 book about Nana Akufo-Addo "The President Ghana Never Got."
When pressed on whether this amounted to influence peddling, he also refuted such sentiments.
“This is after the work. How can that bring an advantage to anybody? What gives a disadvantage to anybody? So it’s a pity how we can stretch facts."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.