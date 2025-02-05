The government has reduced the fees for the Hajj pilgrimage from GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000 after an earlier promise

This reduction is expected to increase Ghana's quota for the number of Muslims who will embark on the pilgrimage

The chairman of the interim Hajj task force also outlined the government’s plans to address existing challenges associated with the pilgrimage

The government has reduced the fees for the Hajj pilgrimage from GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000.

This reduction is in fulfilment of a promise by the Mahama administration.

Adom News reported that this decision is expected to increase Ghana's quota for the number of Muslims who will embark on the pilgrimage.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, February 5, after a meeting with Saudi authorities, MP for Asutifi South and chairman of the interim Hajj task force, Collins Dauda, outlined the government’s plans to address existing challenges associated with the pilgrimage.

“Through diligent negotiations and collaborations, the task force has successfully secured a significant reduction in the Hajj fare for 2025. Upon the advice of the president, the fare for 2025 Hajj has been set at GH¢62,000, which is equivalent to $4,130.”

In Côte d’Ivoire, pilgrims paid approximately $5,500 for the 2024 Hajj, with the same fee maintained for 2025.

Dauda also said the previous government left behind a public debt of GH¢81,142,899.90 from past Hajj pilgrimage trips.

He said the debt was owed to various firms that provided services for the pilgrimage.

Over 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims went to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual in 2024.

Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims died from various health complications in Saudi Arabia.

Reports indicated that the deceased persons, believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah region, passed away on Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Hajj pilgrimage can be physically taxing in average years, and worshippers this year face the added challenge of high temperatures which can rise to 42 degrees Celsius.

Mahama promises Muslims extra holiday

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama previously promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he became president.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise is in response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.

He added that they would remove one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays annually.

