John Mahama Appoints John Dumelo As Deputy Minister For Food And Agriculture, Official List Drops
- Ghana's new president John Dramani Mahama has named his first batch of deputy ministers
- The president's spokesperson Felix Ofosu Kwakye unveiled the list of the ten minister designates submitted to Parliament
- John Dumelo, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency was on the list as the deputy minister for the Food and Agriculture ministry
Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo has been appointed by Ghana's president as the new deputy minister of Food and Agriculture.
This comes after the acting spokesperson of the president, Felix Kwakye Ofosu released the official list of deputy ministers.
The MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon will deputise Hon Eric Opoku who was recently approved by the vetting committee.
The list includes nine more names who have been considered for key ministries like Finance, Education and Interior.
The actor-turned-politician has been a strong advocate for the participation of youth in Agriculture.
Last year ahead of the 2024 elections, the MP criticised the agric ministry for encouraging corruption through initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs.
He advised the ministry formerly led by Bryan Acheampong to invest heavily in irrigation and to ensure prices stay stable all year round.
We can't keep on giving millions of dollars to our neighbouring farmers to import their tomatoes and onions while we (Ghanaian farmers) have the capacity to cultivate the same crops. Irrigation is the way forward," he said.
The MP and now deputy Food and Agric minister-designate has yet to react to his new appointment.
John Dumelo's appointment which comes two days after his 41st birthday has thrown scores of fans into a frenzy.
Ghanaians hail John Dumelo after his appointment
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dumelo's new appointment which comes two days after the MP turned 41.
@suregasgh said:
"Good appointment, let's add value and export more food products to earn more USD into the country."
@MrFred97155737 wrote:
"I know someone out there is going to ask him whether he's going to stop His farming business on his vetting...🤣🤣."
@fiifiattadxb shared:
"What did the Lord say? “I will bless the work of your hands!”This dude, a fine actor in my books, tried his hands at farming, won a seat he contested and lost couple years ago, and the Lord gave him a seat with the elders who also saw his work on the farm. Clearly he’s blessed."
@MrFEM0 added:
"This man is really doing a lot of amazing things with his farming business."
John Dumelo builds a coop
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had been spotted building a hen coop building a hen coop.
In a video he shared, the politician woke up at dawn and drove to the farm while blasting choral songs through the speakers.
Farmer John as he is affectionately called on social media, had his signature Hausa Koko and bofrot breakfast getting his hands busy on the farm.
