President John Mahama has placed a ban on non-essential foreign travel for his appointees

Mahama also announced plans to introduce a comprehensive code of conduct for all government officials

The president spoke during the latest swearing-in ceremony of some ministers at the Jubilee House

President John Mahama has placed a ban on non-essential foreign travel for ministers of state and other appointees.

This is in a bid to promote modesty in governance and cut public spending.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of some ministers at the Jubilee House on February 7, Mahama also barred all appointees from travelling first class.

3News reported that he further directed that all foreign trips must receive prior approval from the Chief of Staff.

The president revealed that he had instructed the Chief of Staff to formally notify ministers and government appointees about an immediate ban on non-essential travel to reduce government expenditure.

The ministers, sworn in under Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution, were recently approved by Parliament following a rigorous vetting process by the Appointments Committee.

Mahama also announced plans to introduce a comprehensive code of conduct for all government officials.

"The hallmark of this government will be modesty and respect for the Ghanaian people. There will be no room for arrogance and pomposity. The resources you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office."

Mahama plans to introduce holidays

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama announced plans to restore Republic Day as a statutory national holiday in Ghana and introduce an additional public holiday for Eid al-Fitr as earlier promised.

Mahama has also suggested that the proposed National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving could be held on July 1.

An amendment by the previous government in 2019 removed Republic Day from the list of Ghanaian public holidays.

The previous government under Nana Akufo-Addo made January 7 and August 4 public holidays.

Under that amendment, September 21, celebrated as the Founder’s Day holiday, became Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

