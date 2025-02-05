Mahama To Reinstate Republic Day Holiday, Introduce Another New Holiday

President John Mahama has announced plans to restore Republic Day as a national holiday and introduce an additional public holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

During his thank-you tour in the Western Region on Wednesday, February 5, he revealed that his administration would amend the Public Holidays Act to reinstate July 1 as a national holiday, recognizing Ghana’s transition to self-governance under its constitution.

This follows the 2019 amendment by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, which removed Republic Day from the list of public holidays.

Additionally, Mahama reaffirmed his promise to the Muslim community by proposing an official holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

He also outlined plans to establish a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, which he suggested should be observed on July 1, aligning with Senior Citizens’ Day to reflect on Ghana’s progress and seek divine guidance.

Mahama assured Ghanaians of his commitment to fulfilling the pledges made during his campaign.

“We will have an opportunity as a nation soon to pray and give thanks to the almighty God as enjoined by the holy book that says in all things Give thanks to the Almighty God. We will thank God for his blessing on our nation Ghana and I will soon announce a planning committee made up of religious leaders to plan the national day of prayer and thanksgiving.

"Nananom, my brothers and sisters, we will soon present to parliament an amendment to the Public Holiday Act so that we can restore July 1 as a holiday.

“In the amendment of the Public Holiday Act, we shall also make provision to fulfil our promise to the Muslim community of an extra holiday to mark the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Source: YEN.com.gh