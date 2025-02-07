A reported that they burned tyres and vandalized his office as part of the protest. tments from their constituency

On February 6, a group of supporters stormed the office of the constituency chairman and vandalised it

The Presiding Member of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Godwin Twumasi, said the constituency had become a laughing stock

Some angry National Democratic Congress supporters in Ashaiman are upset there are no government appointments from the constituency.

On January 7, a group of supporters stormed the office of constituency chairman, Shaddad Umar Jallo in protest.

Adom News reported that they burned tyres and vandalized his office as part of the protest.

They initially planned to demonstrate against President Mahama and block traffic on the Accra-Tema motorway until the party’s leadership intervened.

Presiding Member of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Godwin Twumasi, told Joy News an appointment from the constituency was needed to validate the constituency's staunch support of the NDC.

“We have become a laughing stock. Our friends and neighbours in the NPP keep questioning our motivation for supporting the NDC when we are constantly left out during appointments."

He also noted that President John Mahama had promised to give an appointment to someone from Ashaiman.

The 2nd Deputy Ashaiman Youth Organiser, Regina Agbagba, urged Mahama to intervene in the tensions.

“The youth have made it clear that our MP, Ernest Norgbey, has worked tirelessly, helping the NDC secure over 69,000 votes in the 2024 elections."

