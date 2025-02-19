The passport office is to begin a three-shift system as the Mahama administration continues with its reset.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expects this to greatly improve passport application services.

Addressing some staff of the passport office, Ablakwa outlined some of the new timelines he expected for passport services.

“Stand by and get ready and be preparing yourselves. We are going to be running three shifts. We want to cut down on the waiting time for passports.”

“We believe that within a week, it should be possible to get a Ghanaian passport when you apply for it.”

Ablkawa had already noted to TV3 that there would a a 24-hour passport office operation in Ghana to expedite passport processing in line with the Mahama administration’s vision for a 24-hour economy.

He noted that the new system would enable applicants to receive their passports within a week, while those with urgent needs—such as students with scholarship deadlines or medical emergencies—could get theirs within three days.

Source: YEN.com.gh