The Mahama administration is being criticised over the perceived favouring Woezor TV, which is owned by deputy chief of staff Stan Dogbe.

The government has also been accused of sidelining the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, which is Ghana’s national broadcaster.

The presidency and John Mahama’s social media accounts have been promoting and broadcasting feeds from the private station.

The criticism of the Woezor TV situation has centred around concerns about conflict of interest.

Critics have cited Article 284, which states that "a public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts or is likely to conflict with the performance of the functions of his office."

Dogbe defended the state’s favouring of Woezor TV, saying there is nothing wrong.

"Should it be wrong for GTV to pick a live feed from WoezorTV from say, Aflao, Tumu, Munich or Addis Ababa? Absolutely no. That is the kind of collaboration that should exist between the networks. If it is not wrong for WoezorTV to pick GTV or TV3 feed, or for TV XYZ or GhOneTV or UTV to pick WoezorTV or GTV feed, why can’t GTV bring news and information to its viewers from another source?"

Sam George orders shutdown of multiple radio stations

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Communication Sam George directed the National Communications Authority to shut down seven radio station frequencies.

Six stations were operating without valid frequency authorisations, while one other was closed on security grounds.

Gumah FM in Bawku was shut down following urgent national security concerns raised by the Upper East Regional Security Council.

The Ministry for Communication, in a statement, explained that aside from Gumah FM, the other six failed to renew their authorisations, fulfil statutory payment obligations, or submit the required documentation within the stipulated timeframe.

