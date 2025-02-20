Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised the plan to fire public-sector workers hired after the 2024 election

In a message to President John Mahama, Bawumia called the move arbitrary and unfair

All heads of government institutions were directed to take necessary steps to annul any such appointments by February 17

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on President John Mahama to reverse the plan to fire public-sector workers hired after the 2024 election.

Bawumia described the dismissals as arbitrary and unfair.

Mahamudu Bawumia criticises the Mahama administration's sacking of Akufo-Addo administration hires made after the 2024 election. Source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a message to Mahama on Facebook, he also said that it was ironic that the National Democratic Congress promised to create jobs but was terminating certain hires made under the Akufo-Addo administration.

GNA reported that all heads of government institutions were directed to take necessary steps to annul any such appointments by February 17.

"It is ironic that a party which campaigned on the wings of jobs for all Ghanaians is arbitrarily dismissing the same Ghanaians, rendering them jobless, just because a different government employed them to put their talents to bear on the nation’s development and earn income to cater for themselves and their families."

He argued that the dismissals go against the democratic principles outlined in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and urged the President to reconsider his administration’s actions.

"Regrettably, these dismissals have been extended to directors who are public servants and not politicians. In some of the cases, the only reason for dismissal was that the persons whose livelihoods have been destroyed are known to or related to politicians as if to suggest that they cannot live independent professional lives, however qualified they are."

Why is the Mahama administration revoking such appointments?

Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, the Minister of State for Government Communication, claimed the previous government bypassed due process in making last-minute public service appointments.

The Mahama administration claims the Akufo-Addo government bypassed due process in making last-minute public service appointments. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Kwakye-Ofosu said a thorough review of the appointment process revealed multiple purported irregularities.

He said many of those appointed in the final days of the administration failed to submit formal application letters to the institutions where they were employed.

The minister also alleged that some individuals were recruited without undergoing interviews to assess their suitability, while others did not complete the required medical examinations.

Mahama petitioned to remove Jean Mensa

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama was petitioned to sack the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

The petition from a resident of the Volta Region also called for the removal of Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tetteh.

The petition filed on January 27, 2025, cited a breach of fundamental human rights under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

The commission had been embroiled in lapses and controversy ahead of the 2024 election.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh