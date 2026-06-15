The Hyundai i10 is one of Ghana’s most popular entry-level cars, thanks to its fuel efficiency and compact design

The hatchback remains a favourite among first-time car owners, students and ride-hailing drivers looking for a practical vehicle

Its low maintenance costs and easy handling continue to make it a strong choice for city driving across Accra, Tema and Kumasi

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The Hyundai i10 remains one of the most affordable and practical small cars on Ghana’s roads.

Hyundai i10 Ghana price: What the 2026 market says. Image credit: Freepik, spcars,pty, car reselling Mru

Source: UGC

Known for its fuel efficiency, compact size and low maintenance costs, the hatchback has become a favourite among first-time car buyers, ride-hailing drivers and young professionals looking for a budget-friendly vehicle.

In 2026, the price of a Hyundai i10 in Ghana varies depending on factors such as the model year, condition, mileage and whether the vehicle is locally used or imported.

Prices of locally used Hyundai i10s

For buyers shopping on a tighter budget, locally used Hyundai i10 models remain the most affordable option. Older models manufactured between 2008 and 2010 can be found for between GH₵35,000 and GH₵65,000, depending on their condition and maintenance history.

Meanwhile, 2011 to 2013 models generally sell for between GH₵45,000 and GH₵75,000. Vehicles with cleaner interiors, lower mileage and stronger engines often command prices at the upper end of the range.

Foreign used models cost more

Foreign used Hyundai i10s continue to attract buyers due to their relatively fresher condition. Imported 2011 to 2013 models typically cost between GH₵90,000 and GH₵115,000.

Watch a YouTube review of the Hyundai i10 below:

Newer versions, especially those manufactured between 2014 and 2016, can exceed GH₵140,000 depending on their specifications. Some 2022 and 2023 imported Hyundai i10 models have been listed for between GH₵120,000 and GH₵150,000 or more.

The final cost may also increase due to registration fees, insurance and any repairs needed after purchase.

Why the Hyundai i10 remains popular

One of the biggest reasons behind the Hyundai i10’s popularity is its fuel economy. The vehicle is designed for city driving and consumes relatively little fuel compared to larger saloon cars and SUVs.

Its compact size also makes it easier to navigate through traffic and find parking spaces in busy cities such as Accra, Tema and Kumasi. Spare parts are generally available, and maintenance costs are often lower than those of many competing vehicles.

The hatchback is also considered a practical choice for students, young workers and small families looking for an affordable means of transportation.

Is it worth buying?

Accra-based car dealer Ben Kwampah said:

“The Hyundai i10 remains one of the most practical entry-level cars for the Ghanaian market. It is fuel-efficient, easy to maintain, and its spare parts are relatively accessible. For buyers looking for an affordable vehicle for daily commuting, the i10 is a sensible option. However, I always advise prospective buyers to carry out a thorough mechanical inspection before purchasing a used unit to avoid unexpected repair costs.”

YEN.com.gh analyses the current market prices of Toyota Yaris models in Ghana across different year editions, as of May 2026. Image credit: All Cars Dealership, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Prices of the Toyota Yaris across models

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that older Toyota Yaris models continue to remain among the cheapest compact cars on Ghanaian roads.

Foreign-used and locally used cars across year models are attracting market attention in 2026.

The Toyota Yaris remains popular in Ghana due to its fuel efficiency, durability, and repair costs.

Source: YEN.com.gh